West Bengal Elections Live: Mamata Banerjee to stage dharna against EC's decision on 24-hour campaign ban against her

TMC writes to EC, seeks strict action against BJP leaders for 'inflammatory' remarks
The TMC on Monday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of "four unarmed civilians", shortly before the poll panel barred party supremo Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours.
In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, the party said several BJP leaders, including party state Dilip Ghosh, were "instigating" violence with their warnings of more Cooch Behar-like episodes.
BJP ahead in 92 of 135 seats after 4 phases of poll in Bengal, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP is ahead in 92 of the 135 seats that went to polls in the first four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections, and asked people to give a grand farewell to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by handing over 200 plus seats to the saffron party.
Mahima Chaudhry campaigns for both BJP and TMC
In a bizarre incident, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry was reportedly seen campaigning for both BJP and TMC in West Bengal.
According to reports, Chaudhry was spotted alongsideTMC candidate Madan Mitra in Kamarhati during a roadshow a few days ago.
Sitalkuchi firings spurs war of words between BJP, Didi
A war of words between the BJP leaders and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deaths of four people in a firing by Central forces in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchicontinued on Monday.
Mamata Banerjee to stage dharna in Kolkata in protest against EC's decision
Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional decision".
