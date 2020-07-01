WB urges Centre not to schedule flights from 8 cities

West Bengal urges Centre not to schedule flights from 8 cities with high Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 07:43 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Creidt: PTI

The West Bengal government on Tuesday urged the Centre to not schedule any flight from high prevalence cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Pune to the state for two weeks amid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha requested him to stop the movement of flights from eight cities to Kolkata or Bagdogra for two weeks starting July 6.

"West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in cases. A large number of cases has been reported from people coming (to) the state from outside with infection. The government of West Bengal has decided to stop or curtail movement of incoming flights and trains into the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"Accordingly, I approach you with a request kindly not to schedule any flight to West Bengal from high prevalence places like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat and stop movements of flights from these cities to Kolkata or Bagdogra for two weeks starting July 6," Sinha wrote in the letter.

Sinha also requested the aviation secretary to limit the number of flights to Kolkata, Bagdogra and Andal from other cities to a frequency of once a week for each airline from July 6 to 31.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said that her government would urge the Centre to limit domestic flights to the state to just one day a week, as the number of infections went up once people from outside started returning to West Bengal.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The chief secretary made a request to the Union government to temporarily stop trains to West Bengal from places having high incidence of COVID-19 cases so that the spread of the virus can be arrested, she had said.

West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest single-day spike of 652 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally in the state to 18,559, the health department said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
COVID-19
flight

What's Brewing

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 