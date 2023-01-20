14 months after MBBS student went missing, search on

Days after a lifeguard admitted to murdering an MBBS student - who had been missing for the last 14 months - the Mumbai Police and Indian Navy conducted a search operation at the Bandra Bandstand area of Mumbai on Friday.

The victim Sadichchha Sane, a 22-year-old from Boisar in the Palghar district, has been missing since November 29, 2021.

A lifeguard and a food stall owner, Mitthu Singh (32) and his friend Abdul Jabbar Ansari (36), the two suspects in the case, have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch-CID.

The victim was a third-year student of Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital at Byculla.

In August last year, the Nagpada police station conducted narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests on Singh but the reports were inconclusive.

Earlier this week, Singh was arrested and he reportedly confessed to killing the girl.

The police team reconstructed the crime scene and conducted a search operation with the help of the Navy.

On the day of the incident, the victim had boarded a Western Railway suburban local train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to appear for her prelims at 2 pm.

Then she boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand.

The suspect had claimed that he saw Sane go towards the sea, he followed her suspecting she was going to die by suicide and then spoke to her and counselled her. They also clicked selfies. After that she went missing.

Later, he admitted to killing her. The motive behind the incident, however, is not yet known.