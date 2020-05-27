14 SRPF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Pune

14 SRPF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 27 2020, 05:15 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 05:15 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Fourteen State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Two companies from Pune's Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters here, he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"Swab samples of jawans from the two companies were taken. On Tuesday, the reports of 14 jawans came out positive," he said.

With this, number of positive cases in SRPF's Pune unit has reached 70, 40 of whom have recovered, said the officer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 