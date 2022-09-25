20 Bangladeshis arrested in Goa for staying illegally; to be deported soon

20 Bangladeshis arrested in Goa for staying illegally

CM Sawant appealed to people not to rent out their premises without cross-checking the antecedents or filling the tenant verification forms

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 25 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Twenty Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Goa for allegedly staying illegally without any valid documents, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said the arrests were made in different parts of the coastal state over the last one week. The arrested immigrants, who were found without any valid identity cards, will be deported to their home country, he said.

"The police have arrested 20 Bangladeshis staying illegally in the state and search is on for more such persons," Sawant said, adding that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed to initiate the deportation process.

The chief minister also appealed to people not to rent out their premises without cross-checking the antecedents or filling the tenant verification forms.

Meanwhile, Sawant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the efforts taken during the Swacch Sagar, Surakshit Sagar campaign in Goa, and said the Centre and the state government have been working on keeping the beaches clean.

Human chains were formed on different beaches in the coastal state as part of the cleanliness campaign launched on September 17.

