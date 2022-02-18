2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: 38 of 49 awarded death sentence, life imprisonment to 11

A special court on Friday sentenced 38 of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case to death while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment until death.

Earlier this month, the court had held 49 accused guilty and acquitted 28 others for want of evidence and the prosecution failing to prove their guilt.

Special judge Ambalal R Patel pronounced the verdict on quantum of sentence to 49 convicts. In the virtally pronounced judgement, he awarded death sentence to 38 of the convicts life imprisonment until death to the remaining.

In the 7,015-page judgement, the court also announced compensation of Rs1 lakh to the families of 56 persons who were killed and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained injuries in the serial bomb blasts.

On July 26, 2008, simultaneous bomb blasts had killed 56 persons in Ahmedabad and left over 200 injured. The police registered 20 FIRs in Ahmedabad while 15 other FIRs were registered in Surat, where bombs were recovered from various spots. Both the cases were merged for trial as police investigation claimed that "they were part of the same conspiracy" by a terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen, a breakaway faction of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The investigation was carried out by Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad which claimed that the motive behind the terror strikes was "avenging atrocities on Muslims during 2002 post Godhra riots."

