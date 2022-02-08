2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Court holds 49 guilty, acquits 28

A special designated court on Tuesday sentenced 49 accused as guilty, acquitting 28 in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case that had killed 56 people and left over 200 injured. The court will hear the pleas of the guilty on Wednesday before pronouncing the sentencing.

The special designated judge Ambalal R Patel pronounced the judgement virtually while holding 49 accused guilty under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), sedition, (124-A), promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds ( 153-A) and various sections of Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act. The court also acquitted 28 others while giving them benefit of doubt and lack of evidence.

On July 26, 2008, simultaneous bomb blasts had killed 56 persons in Ahmedabad and left over 200 injured. The police registered 20 FIRs in Ahmedabad while 15 other FIRs were registered in Surat, where bombs were recovered from various spots. Both the cases were merged for trial as police investigation claimed that "they were part of the same conspiracy" by a terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen, a breakaway faction of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The investigation was carried out by Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad which claimed that the motive behind the terror strikes was "avenging atrocities on Muslims during 2002 post Godhra riots."

Among those convicted are Safdar Nagori, former head of SIMI, Md Yasin Khan, Irfan Mansuri Nasir Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed, Salim Sipahi, Md Zakir, Ahmed Bava alias Abubakar Barelvi, among others.