22 patients die in Nashik hospital after oxygen tank leak

In a horrific incident, 22 patients died following drop in pressure after a leak in the oxygen tank at a civic hospital in Nashik, one of the worst Covid-19 hotspots of India.

The incident was reported from Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

In the hospital, over 150 patients were undergoing treatment in oxygen and ventilator beds.

A pall of gloom descended at the hospital as massive police deployment has been made in and around the hospital.

Nashik’s Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey were at the spot.

“The information that we have received is that 22 persons have died,” said Mandhare.

Game said that the leak was noticed when the oxygen plant was being refilled. “If it was not noticed the situation would have been different,” he said.

“It is a serious incident… The information that we received is that the pressure dropped because of leakage,” Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

“We have got a preliminary report…the incident was because of a leakage in the supply to the wards from the oxygen tank. There would be a thorough probe and responsibilities will be fixed,” he said.

“The (NMC) Commissioner and the administration are solely responsible,” said Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar.

Agitated relatives said that patients were restless and died gasping for breath.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, reached the hospital.

“What has happened is serious, let us ensure that such things do not get repeated in future,” Leader of Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“If we need to shift patients at this stage, it must be done,” he added.