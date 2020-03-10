3 push man off 11th floor Pune flat over Rs 15,000 loan

Three engineering students were arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old roommate by pushing him from the balcony of their 11th floor Kondhwa flat over a monetary dispute in the early hours of Tuesday, Pune said on Monday.

An official said accused Abhinav Jadhav, Akshay Gorade and Tejas Gujar, all engineering students, had lent Rs 15,000 to deceased Sagar Chilveri on 10 per cent interest and the latter was supposed to return it on Monday.

"There was a heated argument in the early hours of Tuesday after Chilveri failed to return the money, first in the residential complex's parking lot and then in their 11th floor flat. It is suspected that Chilveri was pushed off the balcony by the three," the Kondhwa police station official said.

The three were arrested for murder, bodily hurt and criminal intimidation under IPC sections.