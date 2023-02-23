3.1 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat's Amreli

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities have said

PTI
PTI, Amreli,
  • Feb 23 2023, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

A mild tremor of 3.1 magnitude was recorded in Savarkundla taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district on Thursday, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities said. The tremor was recorded 44 kilometres south-south east of Amreli at Mitiyala village in Savarkundla taluka, at a depth of 6.2 km, said the official from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

On February 19, a tremor of 2.2 magnitude was recorded in Khambha area of Amreli district, located in Saurashtra region, it said. Gujarat's Kutch district, also located in the Saurashtra region, experienced a devastating earthquake in January 2001 in which 13,800 people were killed and another 1.67 lakh were injured.

The earthquake had caused severe damage to properties in various towns and villages of the district.

