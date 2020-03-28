4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan; number of cases touches 54

Four more persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 54 in the state, an official said.

Among the four cases, three are staff members of a private hospital in Bhilwara, where some doctors and nurses had tested positive earlier, whereas another is a resident of Ajmer district, they said.

The person found positive in Ajmer is a salesman who had travelled to Punjab and returned back on March 22, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 54.

The entire state is under the lockdown from March 22 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

A massive survey and screening is underway to trace out the contagion, officials said.