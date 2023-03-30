5-year-old killed by leopard in Chandrapur, Maharashtra

5-year-old boy killed by leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The boy's kin will be given compensation of Rs 5.25 lakh, officials said

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Mar 30 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 12:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Harshal Karmeghe was urinating near his home in Bormala village in Saoli tehsil, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the leopard attacked, Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur) Prakash Lonkar said.

Also Read | Cheetah translocated to India from Namibia gives birth to four cubs: Environment Minister

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The boy's body was found in the thicket some distance away. His kin will be given compensation of Rs 5.25 lakh," he added.

Leopard attack
Maharashtra
Chandrapur
India News
wildlife
Human-animal conflict

