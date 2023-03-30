5-year-old boy killed by leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Harshal Karmeghe was urinating near his home in Bormala village in Saoli tehsil, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the leopard attacked, Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur) Prakash Lonkar said.

Also Read | Cheetah translocated to India from Namibia gives birth to four cubs: Environment Minister

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The boy's body was found in the thicket some distance away. His kin will be given compensation of Rs 5.25 lakh," he added.