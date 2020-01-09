500 judges, 50 lawyers to take part in mediation meet

Around 500 judges and 50 trained mediation lawyers from 11 districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region will take part in a regional conference here on January 11, a release here stated on Thursday.

The conference on capacity building and evaluation of mediation activities is being organised by the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority, Chief Mediation Centre and District Legal Services Authority.

According to principal district and sessions judge Urmila S Joshi-Phalke and District Legal Services Authority secretary A G Santanu, the conference has been organised with a view to take forward the idea that "compromise is better than quarrel".

The meet will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog.

While Justice S C Dharmadhikari, Justice Ranjit More, Justice R K Deshpande, Justice S B Shukre and Justice Z A Haque will be the chief guests on the occasion.

The conference will be held in four sessions guided by senior justices.