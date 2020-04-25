5,000 cases registered in Mumbai for lockdown violation

5,000 cases registered in Mumbai for coronavirus lockdown violation

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 25 2020, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 18:05 ist

 The number of cases registered by Mumbai Police for violation of lockdown to contain coronavirus reached 5,000 on Saturday.

Cases were filed for violation of restrictions on movement during lockdown and other related offences against over 9,800 persons under section 188 of IPC in the last one month, an official said.

The section deals with `disobedience to order lawfully passed' by a government official.

6,164 persons were arrested and released on bail, 2,440 persons were allowed to go after notices were issued to them and 1,188 were absconding, he said.

Of the total number of offences registered in the city, 3,505 cases are related to unlawful assembly, the official added. 

