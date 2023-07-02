'Youths opting for NAPS can join govt jobs by July 15'

5,000 youths registering for apprentice scheme can join govt depts by July 15: Goa CM

As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Pramod Sawant said.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 02 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 15:43 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that 5,000 youths who register for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be able to join the state government departments directly by July 15.

Addressing a virtual event on Saturday, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youths.

Read | With nine G20 meets in kitty, Goa set for big-ticket events

Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said.

As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Sawant said, appealing to youngsters to take advantage of the opportunity.

There are openings for jobs in data entry, accounting and for drivers, and cleaners among other sections, he said.

The chief minister further said that panchayat members and municipal councillors should take over the work of registering youths for NAPS.

