5,000 youths registering for apprentice scheme can join govt depts by July 15: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that 5,000 youths who register for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be able to join the state government departments directly by July 15.
Addressing a virtual event on Saturday, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youths.
Read | With nine G20 meets in kitty, Goa set for big-ticket events
Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said.
As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Sawant said, appealing to youngsters to take advantage of the opportunity.
There are openings for jobs in data entry, accounting and for drivers, and cleaners among other sections, he said.
The chief minister further said that panchayat members and municipal councillors should take over the work of registering youths for NAPS.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release
Pop culture in the desert
The story of the bickering brothers
Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform
Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand
Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be