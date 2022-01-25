7 medical students killed in car accident in Wardha

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 10:17 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANI

In a tragic incident, seven medical students, including the son of BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale, died in a road accident in Wardha district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. 

The students were on board a car that fell off from a bridge at Selsura while they were on way from Deoli to Wardha, reports reaching here said. 

Wardha’s Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar said that the incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Among the deceased include Avishkar Rahangdale, the son of BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale, who represents the Tirora seat in Gondia district. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the medical students.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,” Modi said.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

