7 medical students killed in car accident in Wardha

In a tragic incident, seven medical students, including the son of BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale, died in a road accident in Wardha district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The students were on board a car that fell off from a bridge at Selsura while they were on way from Deoli to Wardha, reports reaching here said.

Wardha’s Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar said that the incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Maharashtra | 7 medical students, including BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm on Monday (January 24) pic.twitter.com/Hc9WC7sZvx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Among the deceased include Avishkar Rahangdale, the son of BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale, who represents the Tirora seat in Gondia district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the medical students.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,” Modi said.

PM @narendramodi announced that Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

