8 killed, 25 others feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

8 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

  • Sep 21 2020, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 07:06 ist
A team of NDRF is at the spot and resue operations are underway. Credit: Twitter/@GreaterMumbai

Eight persons have lost their lives while at least 25 others are feared trapped under rubbles after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi city in Thane district Maharashtra on Monday, acording to ANI.

About  20 people have been rescued by locals.

 

A team of NDRF is at the spot and resue operations are underway. The team rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi.

More details awaited.

