8 killed, 25 others feared trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

Eight persons have lost their lives while at least 25 others are feared trapped under rubbles after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi city in Thane district Maharashtra on Monday, acording to ANI.

About 20 people have been rescued by locals.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

A team of NDRF is at the spot and resue operations are underway. The team rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi.

