AAP slam Sena MLA for celebrations inside SGNP

The Aam Aadmi Party has slammed Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve for violation of environmental laws and putting children at risk inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai to celebrate the birthday of state environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The AAP demanded stringent action against the MLA and all involved in facilitating the event.

Surve under the pretext of organising a "Greenathon" drove vehicles in violation in SGNP rules, running over reptiles who come out during the monsoons.

Speakers who are prohibited in the SGNP were also used by Surve's team.

Students of nearby municipal schools were also made to participate in the event where according to videos uploaded by the media an almost stampede-like condition created by his team's mismanagement, the AAP claimed.

His son Raj Surve also used a gun to flag off the race which could have created a crisis.

"The event which was named a 'Greenathon' violated SGNP rules about vehicles on their roads. As this is the monsoon season many juvenile reptiles and other animals use the SGNP roads and met their death under Surve's wheels. How ironic that a celebration of the Environment Ministers Birthday was directly harming wildlife in a National Park,” said Aam Aadmi Party Mumbai Working President Sumitra Srivastava, in a press statement.

"As if that was not enough, shocking visuals uploaded by the Media show that children were packed together as sardines for the start of the event. A live gun was used to flag it off which could have caused a stampede!" added Srivastava

The AAP demanded that appropriate action be taken immediately against Surve and the other organisers of the event.

“An investigation must also be launched against SGNP officials who allowed this event take place in violation of their rules as well as those municipal schools who allowed their students to take part in this risky activity,” the AAP said.