Aarey row: Section 144 imposed, activists detained

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC banning unlawful assembly have been imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site in Aarey Forest. A protest by activists was carried out last night in Aarey Colony against the felling of trees after the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to declare Aarey colony a forest and also declining to quash the BMC tree authority's decision allowing felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.

Police have booked 38 protesters under various sections of the IPC since late Friday night, the official said. Another official said over 60 people protesting against the felling of trees have been detained.

"We have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Aarey Colony, Goregaon check post and surrounding areas," the Mumbai police spokesperson said.

As of now, at least 38 protesters have been booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), he said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the site of the proposed car shed after they were informed that trees were being axed by authorities late Friday night. However, police started dispersing the crowd and had to forcibly remove the protesters, the official said.

When the situation worsened, police started taking protesters into custody. Around 60 protesters were detained by Aarey police, he added.

Police have cordoned off the area and people are not allowed to enter the locality. Additional police personnel were called in to prevent untoward incidents, the official said.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started hacking trees late Friday night to make way for the car shed, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four pleas filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow felling of trees in the prime green lung of the city.

The entire Aarey Colony was cordoned off by Mumbai police Saturday morning after hundreds of green activists tried to stop the felling of trees in the area.

"There is a heavy police deployment in the area. No one is allowed to enter Aarey Colony. Even tourists are being stopped," an activist said.

Environment activists criticised the authorities, claiming that almost 200 trees have been cut so far. They alleged the metro corporation wants to finish the job before October 10, when the matter comes before the National Green Tribunal.

"This matter is going to be heard by the NGT on October 10, and we hope to get some respite from there. But it seems like the authorities want to eliminate the entire green patch before the hearing," Stalin D, one of the activists, said.

#WATCH: People gathered in protest at #AareyForest against the felling of trees there, earlier tonight. They were later removed from spot by police. Bombay HC has dismissed all petitions against BMC decision which allowed felling of more than 2700 trees there, for metro car shed. pic.twitter.com/saT4MaHWsq — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Videos of tree-felling went viral on social media, though it could not be confirmed from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation officials if indeed tree cutting for the planned metro car shed in Aarey had begun.

This is citizen love, peace and solidarity for nature 💚 United by nature, United for nature. #Aarey https://t.co/O4Jfd4cV20 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting the October 21 assembly election from Worli, extended his support to the protesters.

"A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover. The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more," he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said cutting the trees was "a violation of the model code of conduct".

"The order was uploaded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation only today, so it is deemed as an order today. They can't issue such orders when the code of conduct is in place," she told

The Aarey Colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to the activists protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey.

