Rakhi Sawant's husband held after actor alleges assault

Actor Rakhi Sawant accuses husband Adil Durrani of assault, taking away her money, jewellery

She also claimed Adil was to blame for her mother's death

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 07 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 19:25 ist
Rakhi Sawant said her husband had broken up with her and was living with supposed girlfriend Tanu. Credit: Twitter/AdvAshutoshBJP

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani was on Tuesday brought to the Oshiwara police station in the city after she filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, an official said.

Citing her statement to the police on Monday night, the official said Sawant (41) got in touch with Durrani (30) in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account.

Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from that account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he said he would be marrying her, Sawant told the police, according to the official. Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Sawant, a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, on two occasions prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him, he said.

As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’, he said. On Sunday night, Sawant discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her Andheri building that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.

Sawant then approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official. The police have not arrested anyone yet, said the official.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rakhi Sawant
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

 