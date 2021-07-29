Actor Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against journalists, media houses in porn films case

Actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for 'false reporting and maligning her image' in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested.
The hearing in the case has been scheduled for tomorrow, according to ANI.
More to follow...
