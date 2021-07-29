Actor Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against journalists, media houses in porn films case

Shetty files defamation suit against media houses

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 29 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 19:27 ist
Actor Shilpa Shetty. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for 'false reporting and maligning her image' in a pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested.

The hearing in the case has been scheduled for tomorrow, according to ANI

More to follow...

