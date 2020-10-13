Ahead of Gujarat bypolls, several unemployed youths file nominations to oppose BJP

In what seems like a major embarrassment for the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat, hundreds of "educated unemployed youths" have started to file nomination papers for contesting the bypolls in at least four of the eight seats for which pollings will be held on November 3.

Their aim is to "defeat BJP" for not giving jobs to thousands of youths despite successfully passing the recruitment examinations.

By Tuesday evening, over 200 youths gleaned their nomination forms to contest as independent candidates from Limbdi seat, about 100 km away from Ahmedabad city, in Surendranagar district and Morbi Assembly seat. These youths are part of a group called "Sikshit Yuva Berozgar Samiti" (Educated Youth Unemployed Committee), which is planning to field unemployed youths for at least two more Assembly seats- Dhari in Amreli and Karjan in Vadodara district.

The Samiti is asking for funds from various quarters for the past ten days and by Tuesday evening, it is said to have received Rs 10.5 lakh. The candidates would need to deposit money for filing nominations.

The Samiti is said to have approached several parties including opposition Congress for financial help. As a matter of fact, over the last couple of years students have led several protests for non-recruitment despite successfully passing in the exams for lecturers, secretariat assistants, non-secretariat assistants, police constabulary among others.

"These candidates are among thousands of youths who competed in the government recruitment examinations in the past five years but are yet to be appointed. They have been agitating, demanding appointments in the respective departments but to no avail. Instead, the state government used force to break the agitation and filed multiple FIRs against them. Hundreds of students are facing FIRs with their cell phones seized by the police," said Dinesh Bambhaniya who is supporting the youths and part of the Samiti.

Bambhaniya, a Patidar leader, was closely associated with Gujarat Congress Working Committee President Hardik Patel during the Patidar agitation for reservation in 2015.

Bambhaniya said, "Our aim is not to win but to campaign against the BJP in each village of these constituencies and tell people about the Rupani government's atrocities on youths. We are fine if it helps Congress win the polls. We came up with this plan only after the BJP government blocked all options by filing cases against these youngsters."

He added that plans are underway to bring activists and celebrities to campaign for these youth candidates.