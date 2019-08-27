All Maha parties on yatra mode

With the announcement of polls barely couple of weeks away, the four major political players in Maharashtra has gone on 'yatra' mode.



While the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the polls in alliance and so as the opposition Congress and NCP - the four parties are holding separate yatras (tours) trying to impress voters.



Together, they would be clocking over 12,000 kms and all the five regions - Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra - would be cover.



Once the Ganeshutsav is over, the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



Though time is ticking away, the two alliances are yet to announce the seat-sharing formula. In the 2014 polls, the four parties have contested separately and hence the seat-sharing is taking time.



As regards the yatras are concerned, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya started off on 1 August with the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. In fact, Aditya, is likely to contest the polls from Mumbai becoming the first member of Thackeray clan to do so. The Shiv Seva is projecting him as the next CM.



The BJP started its 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' on 19 August with Devendra Fadnavis running for Chief Minister, yet again. He has become one of the most trusted CMs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is conducting the 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra'.



Because of the massive floods in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra and parts of Konkan region, the three parties briefly suspended their yatras.



Now, the Congress has started 'Pol Khol Yatra' or the 'Maha Pardafash Yatra'.



During the yatra, Fadnavis is speaking on how Maharashtra is back as the No. 1 state. Besides, he is assuring that in the next five years, he would make Maharashtra drought free.



Aditya is raising the issues of farmers drought and crop insurance.



On the other hand, the Congress and NCP are targetting the saffron alliance government.



During the yatra, the NCP also decided to carry a saffron flag along with the party flag. NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil among others have addressed rallies and so as Dr Amol Kolhe, the actor-turned-law-maker who had essayed the role of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj in TV serials.



The four parties are also in the process of chalking out joint rallies and meetings during the second fortnight of September. The new Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and four working presidents had spread out meeting people.