All you need to know about fresh Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra

As Maharashtra grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday announced weekend lockdown across the state even as it came out with a slew of measures to combat the sweeping pandemic. The State also imposed night curfew.

Here are all the measures:

1. Weekend lockdown to be implemented from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

2. Night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be force during the day time on weekdays.

3. Shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels.

4. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

5. Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures.

6. Construction sites will operate if there is a lodging facility for workers.

7. Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed.

9. Religious places will have to follow the SoPs.

10. Public transport system will remain functional.

11. Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew.

(With inputs from PTI)