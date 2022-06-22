Amid rebellion in Maharashtra, Uddhav tests Covid positive

As the political situation in Maharashtra twisted further on Wednesday with the arrival of Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs in Guwahati, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for Covid-19.

The weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 1 PM.

CM #UddhavThackeray is expected to preside over the meeting through virtual mode @DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) June 22, 2022

Both Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray teste dpositive for the disease.

Koshyari had been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital at Charni Road.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure,” Koshyari tweeted.

I have been tested positive for COVID -19 with mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) June 22, 2022

Thackeray is currently in home isolation in Varsha, the official bungalow of the Chief Minister at Malabar Hill.

He will not be attending the weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled today in person but is expected to attend the meeting through an online mode.

“The Chief Minister tested Covid-19 positive,” state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters.

Throughout Tuesday, Thackeray presided over a series of meetings - including two back-to-back meetings with party MLAs and top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.