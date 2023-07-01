Another accident in Maharashtra: Four dead, nine injured in Nashik car crash

Four people died on Saturday after a car collided head-on with another vehicle in Maharashtra’s Nashik, reported news agency PTI. Nine others were also injured in the accident.
This came shortly after twenty-five persons were charred to death in a bus crash in Maharashtra's Buldhana.
More details are awaited.
