Another accident in Maharashtra: Four dead, nine injured in Nashik car crash

4 dead, 9 injured in Nashik car accident

This came shortly after twenty-five persons were charred to death in a bus crash in Maharashtra's Buldhana. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 11:30 ist
Four killed in car-jeep collision in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Credit: PTI Photo

Four people died on Saturday after a car collided head-on with another vehicle in Maharashtra’s Nashik, reported news agency PTI. Nine others were also injured in the accident.

More details are awaited.

India News
Maharashtra
Nashik

