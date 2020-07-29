Armless Palghar student to get financial aid for education

Armless student to get financial aid for education

Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

The staff of the Palghar district administration has decided to financially support a physically-challenged student, who has cleared Class XII exam of the Maharashtra Board, till he completes his graduation, an official said on Wednesday.

The student, Kalpesh Doda (18), a resident of Kallale village in the district, was born without arms. He has scored 68 percent marks in the HSC exam, the results of which were announced recently. He comes from a poor financial background, he said.

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde on Tuesday visited Doda's house in the village and congratulated him on his performance in the exam.

"The collector announced that as a social responsibility, the entire staff of the district collectorate has decided to foot the educational and other expenses of the boy till he completes his graduation," Palghar tehsildar Sunil Shinde said.

The collector handed over a cheque of Rs 20,000 to the student as a goodwill gesture, he added. 

