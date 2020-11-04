Arnab arrest: Maharashtra govt defends action

Amid severe attack from the BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday defended the arrest of Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his family and the MVA government has been on the line of fire since its formation and on issues like the mob lynching of sadhus in Palghar and the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law,” state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“Due process of law is being followed,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

State’s parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab said Goswami’s name is mentioned in the suicide note.

‘’Goswami duped a Marathi entrepreneur Anvay Naik due to which he ended his life. Earlier the case wasn’t investigated as per the suicide note. The family moved the court and the probe has begun. Where does the question of an attack on freedom of press come from,’’ he asked.

“There is no politics of revenge. The BJP trying to save Goswami as if their party worker has been taken away by the police, Parab asked and described Goswami as “BJP’s parrot”.

“A Marathi woman was widowed and the case is being investigated. What is wrong in that? Why is the BJP trying to save him? How is it that there is a state of emergency in Maharashtra if one against whom abetment to suicide charge is being levied arrested,’’ he asked.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP lashed out at the state government and even targetted Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

“Arnab is paying the price of exposing every plot and move by Congress party to protect and encourage the ones instigating communal violence. Who is sheltering Tukde Tukde Gang and Palghar priest murderers? India wants an answer from Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Fadnavis, who was the chief minister and home minister when the incident took place, further said: “The MVA government is dancing on tunes of Congress which is taking Maharashtra towards Emergency. Where are the advocates and activists for ‘freedom of press’ hiding? All hypocrite souls are getting exposed today!”