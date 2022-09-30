Autorickshaw driver, who invited Kejriwal for dinner, turns out to be 'PM Modi's fan'

The auto driver from Ahmedabad who hosted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his home for dinner during his Gujarat visit turns out to be a BJP supporter.

In videos circulated on social media, the auto driver, Vikram Dantani, was seen at a BJP rally. He can be heard saying, "I am a BJP supporter ever since I learned how to cast vote."

He denied any association with the AAP and backtracked from his statement that he liked Kejriwal.

Dantani said he had invited Kejriwal for dinner as the auto-rickshaw union had asked him to do so and not out of choice.

On September 12, Kejriwal reached Dantani's house in his auto-rickshaw in violation of the chief minister's security protocol and had dinner.

At that time, Dantani had told reporters that he was not "tutored", he had invited Kejriwal because he liked him and he had seen a video of an auto-driver inviting Kejriwal for dinner in Punjab.