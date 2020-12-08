Bharat Bandh: Protesters block three highways in Gujarat

Protesters blocked three highways in rural Gujarat by placing burning tyres on roads on Tuesday morning as part of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws, affecting vehicular traffic for some time.

A highway connecting Ahmedabad to Viramgam was blocked near Sanand by protesters from the Congress party who placed burning tyres on roads, causing a traffic jam.

For latest updates on Bharat Bandh, click here

Another group of protesters blocked a national highway in Vadodara.

In another incident, a highway connecting Bharuch and Dahej in Bharuch districtwas similarly blocked near Nandelav by protesters.

Police detained protesters in Ahmedabad and brought the situation under control, an official said.

The state government has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of more than four persons, in view of the Bharat Bandh.