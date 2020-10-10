BJP backs religious bodies' token fast for reopening temples

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Saturday announced its support for a token fast to be observed by various religious bodies on October 13 to demand reopening of temples in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an official statement, the party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said, "The state government has given permission to open liquor shops, restaurants and beer bars, but has kept temples and other religious places closed for more than seven months."

The BJP has decided to extend its support to the token fast, which will be undertaken by heads of various religious bodies on October 13, Patil said.

"We have asked our party workers to join the cause in their respective districts. The agitation will be held outside temples across the state," he added.

Earlier in August, the saffron party had staged "ring the bell" agitation across the state, demanding reopening of places of worship, which have remained shut for over seven months in light of the pandemic.