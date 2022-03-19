BJP continues to demand Nawab Malik’s dropping from Cabinet

Even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi divested senior minister Nawab Malik of his portfolios, the opposition BJP on Saturday made it clear that the demand of resignation of the NCP leader from the council of ministers would continue.

Malik (62) was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case involving property deals with people linked to mafia don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim -- and he is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

Malik was the Minister of Minority Development, Wakf and Skill Development. Besides, he held the charge of Guardian Minister of two districts -- Parbhani and Gondia.

His cabinet portfolios shall be divided among two other NCP ministers, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Minister of State for Urban Development, Energy, Higher and Technical Education Prajakt Tanpure. They would also hold the charge of Guardian Ministers of Parbhani and Gondia, respectively.

Besides, Malik was also the Mumbai NCP President -- a charge that would not be handled by two working presidents. Besides, he was also the NCP chief spokesperson.

“This is not proper…he cannot continue as a minister,” said Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP has been seeking the resignation of Malik from the state cabinet. However, the demand has been rejected by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar. Recently, the BJP also staged a mammoth morcha at the Azad Maidan here demanding the dropping of Malik from the government.

