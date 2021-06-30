BJP demands probe against Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab

Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the BJP on Wednesday wrote to the Centre demanding a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled by dismissed cop Sachin Waze.

While Pawar is nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar – the chief architect of the MVA government, Parab, a senior Shiv Sena leader, is a close confidante of Thackeray.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe.

“…the present memorandum is not initiated or coming out of political agenda but if the disclosure of Sachin Waze is not dealt with according to law, the law-abiding citizens will seriously lose faith in the legal system by itself,” he said.

It may be recalled, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and now Commandant General of Home Guards, Param Bir Singh wrote to Thackeray about the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh fixing Rs 100 crore per month collection target for Waze.

After the arrest of Waze by the NIA, he had claimed that Pawar Junior and his contact person Darshan Ghodawat and Parab too had asked him to collect money.