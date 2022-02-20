BJP demands recital of Gayatri Mantra in Mumbai's BMC schools: Report

While Karnataka and other parts of the country are embroiled in the hijab row controversy, the BJP in Mumbai has proposed BMC schools mandate the recitation of the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and the reading of the Bhagvat Gita.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, senior BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat said that ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and the reading of Bhagvat Gita should be a must in schools. He likened this to the philosophical studies in European schools, and said that the Bhagvat Gita and the Gayatri Mantra as ‘integral parts of our life.’

BJP corporator Yogita Koli called the Bhagvat Gita ‘a life learning lesson’ for everyone.

“If the students, in their young age start reading Bhagvat Gita, then they will be better and civilised citizens of our country. Gita is a holy book in the Hindu religion and other religious people also read it. The world scholar has also accepted the importance of this religious book. In fact, in courts, Gita has been used to taking the oath and speaking the truth only. If students of BMC school start reading them, they will get how to face the challenges in life with courage and without any fear,” Koli told the publication.

Alleging that BJP’s demand will polarise voters before the BMC elections, Samajwadi Party leader Raees Sheikh opposed this.

