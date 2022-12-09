BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to visit Pune

Five-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will attend the finals of the Maharashtra Kesari tournament in Pune in January.

Singh, a veteran firebrand politician, will share the dais with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Singh and Pawar, a veteran sports administrator and former WFI president, will be present at the finals of the mega wrestling event scheduled between January 11 and January 15.

It may be mentioned that in June when Raj Thackeray was to visit Ayodhya, Singh said that the MNS chief would not be allowed to visit Ayodhya unless he apologises for the anti-North Indian stand.

However, later Raj had to cancel the visit owing to health issues and subsequently underwent an operation.

On Friday, Maharashtra State Wrestling Association president Ramdas Tadas and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol visited New Delhi and extended a formal invite to Singh which the latter accepted. “I have love for Maharashtra and I will surely come,” Singh said.

Singh also recalled the contribution of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in promoting wrestling in the Indian sub-continent.

However, MNS may not be protesting against Singh’s visit. “There are no instructions to impose the visit,” said senior MNS leader Vasant More.

“It is the job of party leaders and workers to follow the orders of Raj saved. if Raj saheb had not given the order, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would not have been allowed to set foot in Maharashtra,” he said.

More clarified that Raj had not visited Ayodhya because of health issues and not the threats by Singh.