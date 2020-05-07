BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms to quarantine overseas Indians

BMC books 3,343 hotel rooms for overseas Indians

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:55 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has reserved 3,343 rooms across 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals stranded in other countries once they are evacuated.

Around 1,900 stranded Indians are expected to be brought back to the city by seven flights, the BMC said in a statement.

Indian nationals from Britain, USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia are expected to be flown back to Mumbai starting from May 7, the civic body said.

It has reserved rooms in two-, three-, four- and five- star hotels along withapartment hotels and OYO hotels, it said.

"On landing in Mumbai, the Indians returning will be quarantined in hotels, and they will be admitted in hospitals, if found infected with coronavirus on completion of quarantine period," said Vijay Khanake, BMC spokesperson. 

