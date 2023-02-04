BRS to hold public meet in Nanded on Feb 5, pins hope on joinings from Maharashtra

The stage is set for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Party to hold its first meeting outside Telangana in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Sunday. It would be the second public meeting of BRS after Khammam.

Telangana Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy and some senior leaders of the party are on a regular visit to the neighbouring State to oversee the arrangements including crowd mobilisation plans. “The focus of the meeting is to encourage joinings in the party. The party is expecting some key leaders of the region to join BRS,” sources told PTI.

Rao is likely to visit a famous gurudwara in Nanded and offer prayers before the meeting, they further said. Nanded was chosen as the district has a sizeable population of Telugu-speaking people due to its proximity to Telangana. KCR, as Rao is also known as, had earlier told reporters that several villages in the neighbouring State want to merge with Telangana, attracted by the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by his government.

Asserting that the BRS’ slogan in the run-up to 2024 general elections would be ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ (This time, a government for farmers), KCR recently said Maharashtra continues to witness the highest number of farmers’ suicides despite being one of the richest States. According to political analysts, the focus of Rao’s speech would be around farmers’ issues in the Nanded meeting. BRS would also be holding a public meeting on February 17 at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar among other dignitaries would attend it, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy had said in a release a few days ago.

Before the public meeting, the leaders would also be attending the inaugural ceremony of the new Secretariat complex of Telangana here on that day. The building named after B R Ambedkar would be inaugurated by KCR between 11.30 AM and 12.30 PM on February 17, an auspicious time suggested by Vedic pundits, Reddy had said.