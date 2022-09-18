'Bunt community has played key role in Mumbai’s growth'

Bunt community has played a major role in Mumbai’s development: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that the new government in Maharashtra is totally with the Bunt community

  • Sep 18 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 18:14 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bunt community has played a major role in the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

“You are like sugar…you have sweetened the system by mixing with the local people and adopting their language, ethos and culture,” Fadnavis said at the Vishwa Buntara Sammilana 2022 in Mumbai.

“Whether it is small restaurants or big five-star hotels, you have shown what excellence is all about in the hospitality sector…not only hospitality, you have shown your ability in all the sectors,” Fadnavis said. “Wherever you people have gone, you have made a name,” he said.

Fadnavis said that the new government in Maharashtra is totally with the Bunt community. “We will sit and take the development story ahead,” he said.

