Bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad; many injured, some critical

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 23:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bus carrying 48 students overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, on Sunday night.

According to early reports, many students have been injured, while some are in critical condition, and have been rushed to a hospital.

More details awaited...

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India News
Maharashtra
Accident
Raigad

