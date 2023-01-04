Goa's Mopa Airport to be named after Manohar Parrikar

Cabinet approves naming of airport at Goa's Mopa after Manohar Parrikar

The airport at Mopa, Goa was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 19:14 ist
Greenfield International Airport at Goa's Mopa. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for naming of Greenfield International Airport at Goa's Mopa as Manohar International Airport, after former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

"To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, Chief Minister of Goa conveyed unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport – Mopa, Goa'," the Cabinet said in a statement.  

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar in recognition of his contribution in building up modern Goa, the statement said.

