Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Personalities from the film industry and cricketers have occupied beds in major private hospitals for longer periods of time, the minister said

PTI,
  • Apr 13 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 15:05 ist
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh made these comments in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said personalities from the film industry and cricketers have occupied beds in major private hospitals for longer periods of time.

"Some celebrities from the film industry and cricketers had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, but they got themselves admitted to major private hospitals and occupied beds for longer periods," the state textile minister said.

If they had avoided getting admitted to hospitals, the state could have accommodated needy Covid-19 patients, he said.

With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has been working to increase the bed capacity at treatment facilities and has announced the setting up of three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks.

Mumbai's Covid-19 tally stands at 5,27,119, including 12,060 casualties. According to the official data, there are 90,267 active cases in the financial capital.

