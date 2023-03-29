Central Railway achieves benchmark in penalising offenders

Central Rly achieves benchmark in penalising offenders

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Mar 29 2023, 16:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a record, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) has achieved a landmark in ticket checking performance with earnings of over Rs 300 crore by penalizing 46.32 lakh cases in financial year 2022-23.

This is the first time that any Zonal Railway has achieved this milestone. In the last financial year also, Central Railway had earned Rs 214.41 crore and stood first amongst all Zonal Railways, a CR official said. 

In this journey, the Mumbai Division has also crossed the Rs 100 crore landmark and earned Rs 108.25 crore from 19.57 lakh cases.

The Pune Division has earned Rs 24.27 crore from 3.36 lakh cases, while the Nagpur Division has earned Rs 39.70 crore from 6.16 lakh cases.

On the other hand, the Bhusawal Division has earned Rs 70.02 crore from 9.06 lakh cases, the Solapur Division has earned Rs 33.36 crore from 5.27 lakh cases.

The Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) squad has earned Rs 24.65 crore from 2.91 lakh cases.

The CR also has the distinction of having 20 ticket checkers who have individually made receipts of more than one crore.

The top 3 grossers of ticket checkers are: D. Kumar - TTI/HQ - 22847 cases/amount – Rs 2,11,07,865, S. B. Galande- TTI /HQ - 22384 cases/amount – Rs 1,97,87,470 and Sunil D Nainani - TTI /BB - 18165 cases/amount – Rs 1,59,98,190.

