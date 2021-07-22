Central Railway services affected due to heavy rains

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 07:58 ist
Waterlogging due to heavy rains was also reported in a few places. Credit: PTI File Photo

Central Railway services on the Titwala-Igatpuri and Ambernath-Lonavala sections were badly affected because of heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Because of persistent rains boulders have fallen on tracks, and in some places, tracks have breached and there is slush over the rails.

Waterlogging was also reported in some places.

The services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Titwala and Ambernath were running. However, commuters have reported delays.

Because of the problems in tracks, upcountry train movement between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik was affected. Mumbai and adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are experiencing heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Tansa and Modak Sagar dams, the two huge water reservoirs, that supply drinking water to Mumbai are close to the overflow mark. KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate & Research Services, Pune, has asked citizens to be on alert.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Heavy Rains
Central Railway
trains

