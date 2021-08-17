Chemical tanker overturns in Thane: no casualties

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 07:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A chemical tanker overturned on Ghodbunder road in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. No casualty were reported, the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Police and fire brigade officials were present at the spot.

More details awaited.

Maharashtra
Thane
Accident

