Chemical tanker overturns in Thane: no casualties

A chemical tanker overturned on Ghodbunder road in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. No casualty were reported, the Thane Municipal Corporation said.
Police and fire brigade officials were present at the spot.
More details awaited.
A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder road in Thane. Police & fire brigade officials present at the spot. No casualty reported: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/me8OeGCBd4
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube