Child labourers rescued from metal works unit in Thane

Child labourers rescued from metal works unit in Maharashtra's Thane, three held

The police arrested three supervisors for asking the minors to do the hazardous work.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 15 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 16:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have rescued three minors who were working in a metal works unit in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested as many people for employing child labourers, an official said on Saturday.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act prohibits the employment of children below the age of 14 years in 18 occupations and 65 processes.

Also Read | The many travails of child labourers

Senior inspector Samir Ahirrao of the anti-human trafficking cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, said the minors were rescued after a raid at the factory in Kashimira on the outskirts of Mumbai on Friday.

When the police reached the unit, they found the children putting metal bars in acid before cutting them with an electric cutter and shifting the pieces with the help of cranes for loading, the official said.

Apart from rescuing the children, the police also arrested three company supervisors for asking the minors to do the hazardous work, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested supervisors and two labour contractors under the Indian Penal Code, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Child labour
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

 