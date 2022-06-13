CIDCO completes land acquisition for Navi Mumbai International Airport

In a major milestone, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has completed 100 per cent land acquisition for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The NMIA, which is coming up in the Panvel area of Raigad district, is likely to be commissioned for operations by December 2024.

The Adani Group’s Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) as the concessionaire to the prestigious Greenfield Airport is coming up as a public-private partnership project.

“We have completed 100 per cent acquisition for the airport,” Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, confirmed.

Read | Work on Navi Mumbai airport should be completed by 2024: Ajit Pawar

According to him, all 3,070 structures in the ambitious NMIA project area have been evicted by CIDCO and the entire site of 1,160 ha. has been handed over to the concessionaire. Also the rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is nearing completion.

CIDCO is developing an international airport project on an area of 1,160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel.“Considering the contribution made by the PAPs from these villages for a nationally important project, CIDCO has given them the best rehabilitation package in the country approved by the Government of Maharashtra. Also, for the rehabilitation of those affected by the airport project, CIDCO is developing Pushpak Nagar, a complete rehabilitation and resettlement area with all the physical, social and cultural infrastructure near the airport area,” Dr Mukherjee said.

"Public buildings, churches as well as public and privately-owned 56 temples have been relocated to the rehabilitation area and the idols have been honorably shifted with the support of the PAPs. A total of 27 constructions including community temples, schools and cemeteries have been evicted," he added.

The NMIA will support the rapidly growing air travel needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.