CM Pramod Sawant to lead Goa BJP into 2022 Assembly polls

The Goa BJP on Saturday sounded the bugle for the forthcoming 2022 state assembly polls, with state president of the ruling party announcing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the party's face for the elections.

Tanavade made the announcement after a meeting of the BJP's state executive held near Panaji, in his interaction with media persons.

"An election is the objective of any political party. With the support of the people and hard work of the party workers, BJP in 2022 under the leadership of Pramod Sawant will win with an absolute majority. I can say this confidently," Tanavade told reporters.

The party will begin its process for training its party workers for the assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in 2022, next month.

Sawant took charge as Chief Minister of Goa after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in office in March 2019.

Ever since he was appointed Chief Minister, Sawant's leadership came under severe criticism from the Opposition as well as BJP leaders who were considered close to the Manohar Parrikar camp, including the deceased politician's son Utpal, who is also a member of the party's state executive.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition, however, Tanavade said that the rhetoric by the Opposition, who have repeatedly maintained that the BJP would be reduced to single digits in the 2022 polls, thanks to poor administration, especially the mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, would have to regret their words.

"Those who claim that the BJP will be reduced to single digits in the coming election, I want to tell them that those who criticise without stepping out of their homes will instead be reduced to single digits come elections," Tanavade said.

After winning an unprecedented simple majority of 21 seats in the 2012 state assembly polls, the party managed to win only 13 seats in 2017, only managing to scramble to power amid accusations of horse-trading by the Opposition.

At the meeting of the state executive, its members also passed a unanimous resolution backing Sawant and the manner in which his administration had tackled the Covid-19 crisis.

"This state executive congratulates Dr. Pramod Sawant-led government for being proactive and committed to the welfare and well-being of Goans. This state executive also congratulates all the frontline Covid-warriors, doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, police and other administrative workers for their relentless efforts in fighting the global pandemic," the resolution states.