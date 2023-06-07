CM Shinde appeals for calm amid tension in Kolhapur

CM Shinde appeals for calm amid tension in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

People should cooperate with the administration to maintain peace, the CM added

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:58 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appealed for calm and said nobody should take the law into their hands.

In Kolhapur city in Western Maharashtra, police on Wednesday used force to disperse a crowd that objected to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image and an 'objectionable' audio message as social media “status” by some local persons.

"Anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared. I am in touch with the local administration, and necessary directives have been given. Welfare of the common man is our topmost priority," Shinde said.

Also Read | Tension grips Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan; security beefed up

People should cooperate with the administration to maintain peace, the chief minister added.

Earlier this week, police registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar district, a video of which had gone viral.

Meanwhile, asked about the rape and murder of a young woman at a hostel in Mumbai, Shinde said it was an unfortunate incident, and police were probing the case.

The culprit will be punished, he added.

