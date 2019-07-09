Commuters throng to BEST bus stops after fare cut

Following the fare cut, the commuters rushed to BEST bus stops across Mumbai city. The fares were dipped to Rs 5 for five kilometres in regular buses and Rs 6 in air-conditioned buses.

The maximum amount to travel across the city is Rs 20 for regular and Rs 25 for AC buses.

However, passengers complained of buses unavailability of buses to serve the huge crowds at the bus stops during peak hours, reported Times of India.

"We have made bus travel cheaper and more reliable option for Mumbaikars. The low AC fares will dissuade office-goers from using private vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, on road and woo them towards the AC buses in near future. It will reduce congestion and pollution as well," Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST, was quoted saying to Times of India.

Mumbaikars came together to appreciate the move on social media.

Thank you #best #mumbai for this relief.

Bus fares have been reduced to half from today. The 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Hke4JieKFk — WriteItOut (@shambhu2005) July 9, 2019

5 RUPEES FROM ADARSH NAGAR IN ANDHERI TO COOPER HOSPITAL which earlier costed 15/20 depending on which bus you took.. Max cap of 20 all over Mumbai❤️❤️

Mind blown for sure



Everyone extremely pleased that instead of increasing it's the other way@AUThackeray @ShivsenaComms — Anuj Sardesai (@SardesaiAnuj) July 9, 2019

The BEST bus fares for Non-AC and AC are drastically dropped to just ₹5 and ₹6 for 5kms, respectively. Absolute shocker. Not a big descent for my route but for some, it’s going to be really helpful. #Mumbai #bestbus — prachi (@fakeprachi25) July 9, 2019