Goa Congress, BJP in war of words over tricolour

Cong accuses Goa BJP chief of 'insulting' tricolour, seeks his apology; he calls Oppn party 'frustrated'

Congress's Goa unit spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar alleged that Tanavade had held the national flag upside down during a tricolour distribution event in Panaji

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Aug 11 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 18:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images/AFP

The Congress has accused BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade of insulting the tricolour by allegedly holding it upside down, and demanded an apology from him, while the latter hit back saying the "frustrated" opposition party was creating an issue out of unnecessary things.

Congress's Goa unit spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar alleged that Tanavade had held the national flag upside down during a tricolour distribution event in Panaji on Tuesday. The event was organised by Panaji MLA and state Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte.

"Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade insulted the 'tiranga' yesterday (Tuesday) by displaying it upside down," Panjikar said in a press note issued here on Wednesday. "I urge him (Tanavade) to take lessons on how to respect our national flag before going on his political mission of 'Tiranga Jagruti'," he added. Panjikar said Tanavade should apologise to all Indians "for his conduct".

Reacting to it, Tanavade on Thursday told reporters that Congress was showing its frustration by issuing such statements against him. "I did not unfurl the national flag upside down. It was just for a moment that when I was unfolding the flag that it got opened upside down, but within a second I corrected it," he said.

The opposition party is creating an unnecessary issue out of frustration, he added. Tanavade said the BJP knows how to respect the national flag and accused the Congress of telling people not to hoist the tricolour as a part of the central government's countrywide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Tricolour
India News
Goa

What's Brewing

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

 